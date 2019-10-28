BMW may cut jobs because of trade wars
General Director of the Bavarian brand noted that in America there may be a reduction in workers.
At the BMW plant in America haven’t had to reduce production capacity, but any additional barriers to global trade may change that, said Zipse.
BMW said sales representatives of the United States, including Robert Leithiser that increased global trade war could threaten jobs in South Carolina, said Friday the General Director Oliver Zipse.
According to the Director General, the introduction of trade barriers will restrict the ability of the largest automotive BMW plant located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to export about 70 percent of its products around the world.
“If they do, then we all lose. I was under the impression that they are listening. Model export supports many jobs in the United States,” said Zipse about their discussions, speaking at an automotive conference in Stuttgart on Friday.