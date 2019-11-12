BMW may release a “charged” M340d
Profile forum BMWBlog says that the Bavarian automaker in the next year, probably in Geneva, will present “charged” version of the BMW 3-Series, operating on heavy fuel.
The novelty will receive the name M340d xDrive and, according to the designation, will boast all-wheel drive, while the power plant is likely to be the same as X3 and X4 M40d.
Recall that a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder develops 321 HP of power and an impressive 680 Nm of torque. The maximum speed of the SUV is electronically limited at around 250 km/h.
Since 3-Series is more aerodynamic and, presumably, more easily, he can be even faster than SUVs.
It is assumed that M340d will be available in the back of Touring (i.e. wagon). In any case, it will be on the top of the line diesel models, and will be more expensive than the 330D xDrive, the cost of which in the UK begins at 43 065 pounds.
Currently the line 3-Series (at least until the new M3) added version M340i xDrive. It is available in both body styles, equipped with inline six-cylinder petrol engine producing 374 BHP