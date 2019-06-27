BMW presented the bike
Simultaneously with the presentation of the hybrid sports car BMW Vision M NEXT the Motorrad division showed the bike is DC Vision Roadster.
Design it differs markedly from the Motorrad concept Vision of the Next 100 in 2016, but has the same purpose – to demonstrate how will look the BMW motorcycles after moving to electric.
In the new concept the developers have tried to maintain the appearance of classic bikes with two-cylinder oppozitnyj. The power plant is a Central element of the design, with the most massive element, of course, was took the place of the engine battery.
For cooling system provides built-in fans. Compact cylindrical electric motor positioned behind the battery and directly connected with the drive shaft.
Elektrobayka is attached to special equipment with integrated technologies that provide access to digital services. No technical specifications were not disclosed.
Not clear and the prospects of serial production of a concept called the symbol of the future in the era of alternative energy sources.