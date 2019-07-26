BMW showed a video of the new X3 M Competition
The press service of the Bavarian concern first showed the video of a new sport-cross BMW X3 M Competition.
Apparently, sales will begin in the near future.
With the help of modern 503-horsepower motor the car needs only four seconds to sprint to hundred kilometers per hour.
Top speed reaches 280 km/hour, and an additional package increases by another four kilometers.
The suspension has custom rotary bearings, levers and cross levers, and the chassis was reinforced with a special mount M which includes a spacer strut and a new front rack.
