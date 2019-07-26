BMW showed a video of the new X3 M Competition

July 26, 2019
BMW продемонстрировала на видео новинку Х3 M Competition

The press service of the Bavarian concern first showed the video of a new sport-cross BMW X3 M Competition.

Apparently, sales will begin in the near future.

With the help of modern 503-horsepower motor the car needs only four seconds to sprint to hundred kilometers per hour.

Top speed reaches 280 km/hour, and an additional package increases by another four kilometers.

The suspension has custom rotary bearings, levers and cross levers, and the chassis was reinforced with a special mount M which includes a spacer strut and a new front rack.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.