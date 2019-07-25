BMW started to test the 2-Series Gran Coupe
July 25, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
The Bavarian company has revealed its new.
The new four-door coupe BMW2-Series Gran Coupe will compete with the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The series went front-wheel drive platform that is also based the latest generation of hatchback BMW 1-Series.
In addition, it is reported that the coupe will get a traction control system ARB and branded system of distribution of torque.
With regard to technical characteristics, they are not disclosed. World premiere of the new BMW2-Series Gran Coupe will be held in November 2019 in the framework of the international motor show in Los Angeles.
Loading...