BMW translated “charged” models to electric
November 4, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The biggest M-models will be hybrids.
As the head of the sports division of BMW M Marcus Flush, electrification of such compact models as M2, M3 and M4 is inappropriate for the brand. However, the big crossovers, the X5 M, X6 M and the future X7 M sure to get a hybrid execution.
However, the leadership of the Bavarian brand is afraid of criticism from more conservative clients who may not appreciate such a transition.
According to a flush, he has already tested some prototype of the “charged” models, which in future will fall on the conveyor.