BMW Vision M Next presented in the United States

| August 18, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

BMW Vision M Next презентовали в США

Bavarian premiere of new items took place in the United States.

According to official information, the new BMW Vision M Next will be on the conveyor at the beginning of 2023. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter engine, capacity of which is 600 HP From zero to hundreds of Bavarian novelty is able to accelerate in less than 3 seconds. However, the maximum speed of the model engineers limited at around 300 km/h.

Buyers will be offered a rear or electric actuator. Note that in the manufacturing process of a number of body parts BMW Vision M Next used carbon fiber, while in some places this material has its natural color.

Inside, new items installed a different steering wheel and an advanced multimedia system with digital monitor.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.