BMW Vision M Next presented in the United States

Bavarian premiere of new items took place in the United States.
According to official information, the new BMW Vision M Next will be on the conveyor at the beginning of 2023. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter engine, capacity of which is 600 HP From zero to hundreds of Bavarian novelty is able to accelerate in less than 3 seconds. However, the maximum speed of the model engineers limited at around 300 km/h.
Buyers will be offered a rear or electric actuator. Note that in the manufacturing process of a number of body parts BMW Vision M Next used carbon fiber, while in some places this material has its natural color.
Inside, new items installed a different steering wheel and an advanced multimedia system with digital monitor.
