BMW will refuse from the model of the i3
The electric car, which became a kind of locomotive of sales of “green” sub-brand BMW i, will share the fate of sports colleagues i8. About the imminent end of production of the sports car has already been officially announced, and now we received confirmation that the i3 Bavarians also plans to “engage”.
The Board member of BMW Peter the Note told the Financial Times that the company has no concrete plans about a successor to the i3. In addition, he noted – the brand will try to introduce a “green” ideology in the basic model line. Recall that the BMW i sub-brand at the time was created in order to buyers of the Bavarian machines used to the idea of the existence in nature and also electric BMW. That’s why the i3 and i8 have been allocated in a separate model range and equipped with special design.
Meanwhile, the BMW i3 is a very good feeling on the market: since 2013, the Bavarians have implemented more than 150 thousand cars, including about 25 thousand this year alone. Accordingly, some time the electric car will still survive, but sooner or later will be forced to go down in history. In the future, perhaps his stance is a fundamentally new model Mini.