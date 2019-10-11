BMW will send a luxury crossover Rolls-Royce Cullinan repair
The group withdraws from a quarter of a million newest machines, and it’s not just BMW.
Just published by the American National administration of safety of traffic of the list is the 257 481 car release in 2018 and later, and the situation looks as if the Bavarian group decided to send to service at least half of the lineup.
Service campaign will take part, and the car brands BMW has an indirect relationship – for example, two models of Rolls-Royce (a Phantom sedan and crossover Cullinan), as well as coupe, Toyota Supra. In the production of these cars used the same components that are installed on the “official” BMW. A complete list of the recalled models are listed below.
Model Years of production
330I 2019-2020
530E 2018-2020
530I 2018-2020
540D 2018
540I 2018-2020
640I 2018-2019
740LE 2019-2020
740LI 2019-2020
745LE 2019-2020
750LI 2019-2020
840I 2019-2020
M340I 2019-2020
M5 2018-2020
M550I 2018-2020
M850I 2019-2020
X3 2018-2020
X4 2019-2020
X5 2019-2020
X6 2019-2020
X7 2019-2020
Z4 2019-2020
Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2019
Rolls-Royce Phantom 2018-2019
Toyota Supra 2020
Meanwhile, the reason for the massive recall is pretty straightforward and hardly directly threaten the safety of passengers all these cars. BMW found that the ranges of settings of brightness and contrast of the onboard rearview camera is extremely wide. And “cheat sliders” possible to such an extent that under certain conditions the image on the camera just will not be seen, and these settings are saved when you turn off the engine.
American regulatory body learned about this issue last spring and informed the manufacturer on may 15 this year. After heated discussions, the parties came to the conclusion that the situation still does not meet Federal standards, so BMW is forced to invite a quarter of a million motorists at service stations. There they just changed the camera software, reducing the possible range of settings.
By the way, this is not the first opinion either for Toyota or for Rolls-Royce Cullinan: sports car had to go to the dealers because of problems with the fastening of seat belts, and the crossovers were too dim tail lights.