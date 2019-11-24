BMW X2 hybrid is seen during the tests
A couple of prototypes of the electrified BMW X2 xDrive25e PHEV without any disguise caught during tests on the roads.
With the recently released update X1, BMW gave the compact SUV a hybrid powertrain with a plug-in called xDrive25e.
It seems that the power plant PHEV will be available in the future a line of compact cars BMW, which is confirmed by the photographs of test specimen X2.
Uncloaked model is easily identifiable as a plug-in hybrid, because it is equipped with a charging port on the left front fender and a sticker that says “Hybrid Test Vehicle” on the driver’s door and trunk.
In addition, a prototype BMW X2 looks exactly the same as a normal model X2. However, if you look closely, you can see that fog lights are just stickers.
So what does BMW? This can be a led light strip that replaces the typical round fog lamps. However, one of the prototypes X2 PHEV model white colour, answers the question: the company hid plastic black decor.
There is no reason to believe that the X2 will get the power to a setting other than BMW X1 xDrive25e 2020 model year, so this prototype should have a petrol turbo engine capacity of 125 HP and the electric motor of 95 HP. on the front axle and a 220-strong system on the rear axle.
This arrangement provides the possibility of all-wheel drive when both power supplies work together. In normal driving power is transmitted to the front wheels. Battery capacity 9.7 kW-h is also part of the power plant, which ensures the supply of the electric range about 50 km in the model X1. This electric range is expected for the X2 xDrive25e.
BMW has announced that by 2020 will add a line of ten new elektrifizierung models, and X2 xDrive25e certainly one of them. This means that the model could debut at any time, including at the Frankfurt motor show next week.
With regard to market, hybrid X2 appears after X1 xDrive25e, which should hit European dealerships in March 2020.
As in the case of plug-in hybrid X1, the BMW X2 xDrive25e, most likely, will be exclusively for the European market.