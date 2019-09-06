BMW X2 hybrid photographers caught without camouflage
Photospin was able to pick up on the roads a hybrid version of the BMW X2.
This is evidenced by a special sticker on the trunk lid, and sunroof of the charging connector in the front left wing.
It is very interesting that a compact crossover SUV caught without any camouflage, this allowed to examine in detail the future novelty.
The most notable change was the led lights daytime running lights redesigned, and also the only trumpet exhaust system. Other differences to consider failed.
BMW X2 hybrid 2020 model year will receive a petrol turbo engine with a capacity of up to 125 horsepower and is paired with electric motor of 95 horsepower.
Total capacity will be 220 horsepower, which is fully consistent with the hybrid BMW X1 xDrive25e.
The complete drive system is implemented by electric motor. As the power supply uses a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 9.7 kW*hours.