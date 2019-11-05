BMW X3 became a hybrid plug-in
BMW launched the electrified third-generation version of the X3 called xDrive30e, which is equipped with transmission PHEV.
The crossover is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 184 HP and 109 HP, combined with 8-speed transmission. The total system output to 292 HP and torque of 420 Nm is delivered to all four wheels by the xDrive AWD system as needed. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 6.1 seconds, top speed is 210 km/h, and its towing capacity is 2,000 kg.
The electric motor is powered by lithium-ion battery installed under the rear seat (fuel tank is above the rear axle), which can be recharged using a common household outlet with a standard charging cable for almost 6 hours. The connection to the original wall-mounted unit reduces the charging time to 3.5 hours. With the clever layout of the Luggage compartment remains unchanged at 450 litres and can be increased up to 1500 gallons through folded rear seats.
Users can switch between different driving modes, including fully electric mode, which allows a range of 51 to 55 km Combined power consumption X3 xDrive30e is from 16.4 to 17.2 kWh, and officially he burns in an average of 2.1-2.4 litres per 100 km.
Plug-in hybrid compact SUV will be offered in four trim levels: Advantage, xLine, Luxury and M Sport. Even the base model has a good performance, receiving auxiliary air conditioning with remote control, digital services, acoustic alert for pedestrians and much more.
Additional options will include almost the entire range of equipment available for the rest of the X3 range, including adaptive suspension, sport steering, M brakes, active cruise control and more. BMW will launch it in the US early next year, cost and other details will be announced closer to this date.