Board games for Russian speakers and a tea festival: how to spend a weekend in New York (February 18-20)
What: Blue whale model exhibition
When: Friday-Sunday, February 18-20
Where: American Museum of Natural History 200 Central Park West New York, NY 10024-5102
More: This is the largest animal on Earth that has ever existed. The blue whale is even bigger than the huge dinosaurs that lived over 65 million years ago.
The famous blue whale model, created at the museum in the mid-1960s, was based on photographs of a female blue whale found dead in 1925 off the southern tip of South America. At the time, little was known about blue whales in their natural habitat.
Price: $0-33
What: Ukrainian Woman Installation Exhibition
When: Friday-Sunday, February 18-20
Where: Online
More:The special installation “Market” was created directly with Armory Show-2020, PULSE PRIZE-2018 winner and representative of the 58th Venice Biennale from Ukraine Zhanna Kadyrova. This is the artist's debut at the Ukrainian Institute in New York.
Faithful to its mission, the Ukrainian Institute of America introduces the diaspora and the general public to post-Soviet and current Ukrainian creative personalities. Zhanna Kadyrova, an artist from Kyiv, specializes in thematic projects for the creation of objects, installations, mosaics and sculptures. Her art is primarily aimed at changing the face of the city and its inherent metropolitan character.
Price:$0-8
What: Exhibition “Labyrinth of Forms”
When: Friday-Sunday, February 18-20
Where: Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014
< p>More info:In the United States during the 1930s and 1940s, abstraction became increasingly popular as an exciting fresh approach to contemporary art. And a small group of American artists dedicated themselves to this. “Labyrinth of Forms” is a title inspired by the work of Alice Trumbull Mason.
The majority of American abstract artists were women whose efforts contributed to the formal, technical and conceptual evolution of abstract art in this country. Some, such as Lee Krasner and Louise Nevelson, have received due recognition, but most of them go unnoticed, although they have made a significant contribution to the development of the direction. At this exhibition, you will get acquainted with more than thirty works by twenty-seven artists.
Price:$0-25
What: Tea and Coffee Festival
When: Saturday, February 19 from 13:00
< b>Where: Brooklyn EXPO Center 72 Noble Street Brooklyn, NY 11222
More:An exquisite festival for tea and coffee lovers will offer a huge number of varieties of these drinks. The program of the event includes tastings, as well as master classes in their preparation.
Price: From $7
< b>What: An evening of board games for Russian speakers
When: Saturday, February 19, from 17:00
< p>Where: 1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235-2715
More:All Russian-speaking New Yorkers are invited to an evening of board games. You can take the ones you have with you or play the ones that other guests bring. It will be a fun Saturday night in good company.
Price: From $0
What: Classical music concert
When:Saturday, February 19, from 19:00
Where: Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
More: The Ukrainian Institute of America invites everyone to a concert of classical music. Guests will be treated to performances by Jesse Mills (violin), Solomiya Iwahiv (violin), Ole Akahoshi (cello) and Rieko Aizawa (piano). They will perform works by Roman Prydatkevich, Arno Babajanyan and Antonina Dvorak.
Price: Free
