Body numbness can be a symptom of serious diseases
Loss of sensation in the body can be a harmless phenomenon or, on the contrary, be called a serious breakdown in the body and developing in this disease.
That body numbness can be a symptom of dangerous diseases, said the doctor Tatyana Shapovalenko. The most dangerous variant is the sudden numbness that manifests itself on the background at first glance, well-being, said the specialist.
“If the body numbness is accompanied by weakness, headache, movement disorder, which is not restored for a long time, this is a very alarming signal that requires urgent assistance,” — said the doctor in an interview with the newspaper “Arguments and facts”.
According to Shapovalenko, in the event of such loss of sensitivity should seek the assistance of a surgeon, neurologist or spine.
She added that occurs in the body numbness can indicate diseases such as diabetes, thrombosis, arthritis, arthrosis, and also for the presence of intervertebral hernia. In some cases it leads to a deficiency of vitamins in the body.
In most cases, said the doctor, numbness is the result of the body’s response to discomfort associated with the compression of the tissues, causing the uncomfortable position of the body, prolonged immobility, or wearing narrow shoes. In these cases, loss of sensation in the body is episodic and temporary.