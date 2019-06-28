“Body” of the women in the photos app shut down because of the hype
App DeepNude, “body” women in the photos, closed five days after launch. According to the developers, they did not expect such a rush. The authors of the service noted that it was created for entertainment purposes, and eventually became viral. The creators of the app eventually lost control of the traffic.
“Despite the security measures in place, if 500 thousand people use it, the likelihood of misuse is too high. We don’t want to make money this way”, – stated in the message on Twitter.
“Of course, some copies DeepNude will be posted online, but we don’t want to be those who sell them”, – say the developers. “The world is not yet ready to DeepNude” sure they are.
Recall, the web version DeepNude was released on March 23, then there is a program for Windows and Linux. Application using neural networks quickly erases clothes with pictures of people and draws them naked body. Most realistic results are obtained by processing the images of girls in bathing suits or underwear.
Author DeepNude presented by the name of Alberto, admitted that the creation of the app was inspired by comic books, where he described “x-ray” glasses.