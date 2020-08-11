Boeing in July, were left without new orders
The Boeing company is going through difficult times
Customers of the airline last month cancelled orders for 43 aircraft 737 MAX, the flights which are still suspended.
American aviakontserna Boeing in connection with the pandemic has not received any new order for aircraft in July. About it on Tuesday, August 11, Interfax reported.
It is noted that in June, Boeing gave customers ten aircraft, in may, only four.
“The low volumes of supply are connected with the logistical difficulties resulting from the pandemic coronavirus”, — have informed in the company.
Also, airlines aren’t rushing to buy new planes amid weak demand for air travel, also due to the pandemic.
At the same time, the European rival of Boeing— Airbusin July put 49 aircraft and received orders for four aircraft.
Earlier it was reported that the American aerospace Corporation Boeing on the second quarter of 2020, a net loss of $ 2.4 billion. In this regard, the company’s management announced plans to lay off 10% of staff up to the end of this year to reduce spending.
korrespondent.net