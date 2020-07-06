Boeing stops production of its most popular plane
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
The basic rate is now the group makes a model of the Boeing 777
Despite the popularity among passengers, the Boeing 747 was not strong demand on most routes.
American aerospace company Boeing announced the production of a passenger airliner, the Boeing 747, which was produced over 50 years. This was reported by the Bloomberg news Agency.
According to him, the decision of the leadership of the concern is due to the crisis against the background of the pandemic coronavirus.
However, despite the popularity among passengers, the Boeing 747 was not strong demand on most routes, as airlines rely on ships with two engines.
According to estimates by analyst Sheila Jeffries Kahyaoglu, in 2016, the group incurred a loss of $40 million each issued Boeing 747. Therefore, their production was reduced to 6 per year. The last order for the Boeing 747 were obtained in 2017.
Earlier, the Norwegian airline Norwegian Air broke the contract with Boeing for $10.6 billion for the supply of 97 aircraft.
korrespondent.net