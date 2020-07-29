Boeing will cut staff amid billions of dollars of losses
Boeing losses caused by the reduction of orders for new aircraft because of the pandemic coronavirus
Within the framework of anti-crisis measures Boeing plans within six years to reduce the number of produced aircraft model 737 Max.
The American aerospace Corporation Boeing on the second quarter of 2020, a net loss of $2.4 billion On Wednesday, July 29, reported CNBC.
In this regard, the company’s management announced plans to dismiss 10% of its staff before the end of this year to reduce spending.
Aircraft production of the 787 in 2021 will be reduced to six per month. In addition, in 2022, the model of the Boeing 747 will be phased out.
Earlier, the President of Boeing in Russia and the CIS Sergei Kravchenko said that the American company twice reduce the production of aircraft due to coronavirus crisis.
