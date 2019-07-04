Boeing will pay $100 million to the families of those killed in two disasters 737 max
The aviation concern Boeing will provide $100 million for payments to families of those killed in two accidents with the aircraft model 737 MAX, according to the website of the American company.
As noted, these funds will be used to cover unexpected expenses and the costs of education and accommodation, and also on “community programs and economic development of the affected communities.”
The report stresses that Boeing intends to cooperate with local authorities and non-profit organizations. The money will be sent within a few years.
“We Express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were on Board, and hope that this initial step will help them to find peace,” – said the head of the company Dennis Molenberg.
According to him, everyone who steps on Board the Boeing aircraft are entrusted to the concern. The company is focused on getting back that trust, he added Melenberg.
Concern staff will also be able to make donations to the families and relatives of the victims. the funds will be sent to the recipients until the end of the year.
Note that now in several countries suspended the operation of Boeing 737 MAX because of issues with sensors of angle of attack. It is assumed that because the crash occurred in Ethiopia on March 10 of this year and in Indonesia in the autumn of 2018. In the crash killed 346 people.