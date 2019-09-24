Boeing will pay compensation to the families of the victims of disasters 737 MAX
The American company Boeing will pay $144,5 thousand compensation to the families of the 346 people who died in a plane crash 737 MAX in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Take the money from a special Fund established by the company. Representatives of the organization said to Reuters that finding all who are entitled to compensation, and to make sure that they got the money — it is difficult because the relatives of the victims live in 35 countries. To the Fund need to go to the end of 2019, RTVi writes with reference to Reuters.
Boeing stated that the Corporation will not demand from relatives of the victims of the refusal of the court of claims in compensation.
Now against the company filed about 100 lawsuits. According to the lawyers that protect the interests of the relatives of the victims, appeals to court will be more. The plaintiffs believe that errors in the operation of the automatic control system were the cause of accidents, so Boeing is responsible for them.
In October 2018 and March 2019 when the crash of the 737 MAX in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.
After that, dozens of countries have temporarily banned flights of the model, and the company announced the suspension of deliveries of the 737 MAX to customers. In April 2019, Boeing acknowledged that incorrect operation of the MCAS system, which is responsible for automatic regulation of position of the aircraft in the air, played a role in both accidents.
After two accidents with the aircraft key abiprogrammi Boeing — 737 max — is under threat. Shaken confidence not only to the largest aircraft manufacturer, but also to the American system of certification of aviation security, which was equal to averagescore around the world.
Boeing incurs milliard losses and trying to cope with the crisis: airlines continue to cancel flights, aviation authorities put forward more requirements, and the timing of the resolution of the situation have not yet seen.
For passengers “landing” all 737 max led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, and routing changes. For example, American Airlines cancels about 115 flights a day; the company suspended flight operations on one of the routes between Auckland and Dallas. Southwest closed 13 direct routes, Norwegian has closed six routes between Ireland and the United States and Canada. FlyDubai had to postpone the opening of the flight to Budapest.
But we are not talking about large-scale crisis: don’t fly only 2% of the approximately 26 000 commercial passenger aircraft. But those airlines that were counting on the 737 MAX for new routes or were going to update their aging fleet, was in a difficult position.
The airline is not yet present when the 737 max will be back: major U.S. carriers expect that this will not happen before December 2019. Until this month, they removed the plane from its flight schedules. However, the timing is shifted several times, and some airlines such as Air Canada and Southwest Airlines, do not expect the resolution of the problem with the 737 max before the start of 2020.
At the same time around 20% in the USA people stated categorically that it will no longer fly this model, and about 40% agreed to buy a less convenient dock and more expensive tickets to avoid flying on 737 MAX.
We know that when Boeing flies 737 MAX aircraft will be equipped with new software for the system of MCAS, which has already been tested since April.