Boeing will reduce by half the production due to coronavirus
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Boeing plans to cut prices on their aircraft because of the crisis, said the representative of the Corporation
While Boeing hopes that the impact of falling demand on the market of civil aircraft because of the coronavirus will be overcome in the near future.
The American aerospace Corporation Boeing will reduce the production of aircraft due to coronavirus crisis. On Monday, July 13, announced the President of the company in Russia and the CIS Sergei Kravchenko in an interview with RBC.
“We are almost two times lower in the coming years the production of both single-aisle and widebody aircraft,” he said.
Representative Boeing has predicted that the impact of falling demand on the market of civil aircraft because of the coronavirus will be overcome in the near future.
“We expect that within two or three years will be the recovery of demand for new aircraft in the levels that were before the crisis,” he said.
Kravchenko also said that Boeing in the third quarter of 2020 re-certify a passenger Boeing 737 MAX. He noted an unprecedented level of detail of the safety analysis Boeing 737 MAX. “Certification standards actually rise to a whole new level. It starts with our cars,” he said.
Operation of Boeing 737 MAX was suspended after two accidents. In Ethiopia, 10 March 2019 crashed Boeing 737 MAX 8 of Ethiopian Airlines airline, killing 157 people. Victims of the crash of the same model and Lion Air in Indonesia 29 October 2018 steel 189.
Manual Boeing acknowledged that in both cases on Board aircraft before they crashed, had been a failure in the system to improve the characteristics of maneuverability.
After that, many countries, including the United States and the European Union, for security reasons, had suspended the operation of the aircraft in this series.
As previously reported, the United States began certification flights of the Boeing 737 MAX. The pilots of the Federal office of civil aviation USA and Boeing conducted the first test flight, which lasted about three hours.
korrespondent.net