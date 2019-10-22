Bogdan funny joke under the post your girls
Once again a politician has not kept his sense of humor.
Ukrainian lawyer and head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Andrey Bogdan said that his girlfriend Anastasia Slichnaya kicked out of the house, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Know.
About it the politician wrote in a comment to her post on the social network Facebook.
“Friends! Tell me! Where it is possible to give things in good condition?” – posted a question a girl Bogdana.
In the comments to this post appeared Andrei Bogdan.
“The guys who have to spend the night? Kicked me out on the street”, — joked the head of the OP.
“Karaoke in the bed”, — said Dmitry kreynin.
“Free?”, — said the people’s Deputy from the presidential party geo Leros.
