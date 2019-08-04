Bogdan potrollit Klitschko on Facebook after the publication of his strange resignation
August 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Head Andrei Bogdan, who today wrote a letter of resignation at own will, has published on his page in Facebook humorous post, the hero of which became the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko.
So, on the page for Bogdan there were photos of Vitali Klitschko with the caption:
“Fucking tell someone he or Andrew Bogdan,” written on the picture.
We will remind, today, on August 1, Bogdan wrote a letter of resignation from his post with the “emergence of desire.”
Loading...
READ For Meghan Markle princes William and Harry had not talked in six months, meeting only officially (photos)