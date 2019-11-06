Bogdan showed a photo with broken teeth after the “fight” with Baranovym
Probably, therefore the head of the OP once again ridiculed the rumors about his conflict with the head of the SBU.
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bogdan has updated the profile photo on his page in Facebook.
On the new avatar, he is depicted with broken teeth and signs of beatings on his face.
This is probably a reference to the fact that the journalist Stanislav Rechinsky told about the fight between Bogdan and the head of the security Service of Ukraine Ivan Baranovym. In the conflict the head of the President’s Office allegedly lost a tooth and therefore not reported to work lately.
While at the Bank deny the fact of a fight. According to the Deputy head of OP Kirill Timoshenko, this information is fictional “from the beginning to the end.”
Bogdan he also wrote an ironic post about it.