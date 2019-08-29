Bogdan vacation in Saint-Tropez illustrated caustic photoshopped pics
In social networks actively discussing the visit of the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bogdan on Independence Day in Cote d’azur in the French Saint-Tropez.
So, write Ukrainian citizens that the visit of top officials of Ukraine was not the way.
The network also has published a set of fotozhab on this topic. So, one of them shows the letter to Bohdan about his resignation, but now it does not speak of resignation, and a request to go on a vacation to France.
Together with Bogdan in the illustrations appears the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.