Bogomolov called Sobchak future wife and remembered about Ukraine
Russian Director Konstantin Bogomolov, whose affair with Ksenia Sobchak, called her his future wife and said that this love is forever.
Such personal details Bogomolov shared in an interview with “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
“I can only say one thing, and it’s no secret that I love very much, I am very happy, I know that for me it’s forever“, he said.
Bogomolov also said that Sobchak’s main role in his theater would not play. “Fortunately, my wife is not a professional actress. And our personal relationship is more important than creative, “he said.
In an interview with Bogomolov also explained why the cooperated with the authorities and will never go on an unauthorized rally.
“I don’t want to argue in the mode of the civil war, which side I’m on. I am equally disgusted hysterical screaming in a broadcast on RTR about Ukraine and the hysterical screaming in “Rain” about bloody regime“, — explained the Director.
He is sure that everything can be solved with conversation. “And I think we are not dealing with the regime and with the government, which can be wrong. And sometimes with the wrong people in power, who can consciously do evil. But it is solved civilized rhetoric and civilized manner, “—said Bogomolov.
Recall that the ex-husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan, rhetoric Bogomolov did not help. Men fought and Vitorgan broke the opponent’s nose.
