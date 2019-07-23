“Bohemian Rhapsody” broke a new record (video)
On Tuesday, July 23, the popular video-hosting YouTubeсообщил that clip on the famous song Bohemian Rhapsody (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) of the British rock band Queen gathered more than a billion views. This is an incredible achievement for a music video, filmed before 1990. Such has not been done to any of the other musicians — neither The Beatles nor Elvis Presley or ABBA.
So far the only clip shot for the song written in the twentieth century, which grossed more than a billion hits, was November Rain by American band Guns N’ Roses. At the moment it looked on YouTube, 1.2 billion times. But this famous ballad was recorded in 1991.
There is no doubt that the massive interest in Queen songs re-emerged thanks to the success of the film “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which was released in the fall of 2018. The role of Freddie mercury were played by Rami Malek. The actor received for this incredible work many awards, including “Oscar”.
First music video that managed to cross the billion mark of views on YouTube, was Gangnam Style by South Korean singer Psy. It happened in 2012. Now, the clip has already been seen 3.3 billion times.
But the most popular clip in YouTube history is Despacito shot for the song Puerto Rican musician Luis Fonsi conquering such markets, which he performed along with rapper Daddy Yankee.
To date, the clip has collected 6.3 billion hits.
