Bold choice: buxom Chrissy Metz came out in a white dress
November 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star guest of the ceremony SAG-AFTRA 2019 was the actress Chrissy Metz.
39-year-old celebrity is not afraid to choose bright shades of images. They say white fat, just shapely Metz, on the contrary, focus on this color in your way on the path of the ceremony in Beverly hills.
The top of her dress was embroidered with small sequins and the hem was pleated. The outfit actress added sandals in metallic colors, red pedicure, intense makeup with bright lipstick and a playful curly hair.