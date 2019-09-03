Bold exit 70-year-old Meryl Streep at the Venice film festival
September 3, 2019
Actress Meryl Streep arrived at the Venice film festival to present the film directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Laundry”, in which she played a major role.
The film tells about a group of journalists investigating Panamanian documents. On the red carpet Meryl Streep dazzled in a blue dress with a floral print, which is slightly translucent under the flashes of cameras.
Outfit by Givenchy, the actress combined with red pumps, sunglasses, leopard frame and gold earrings semicircles with a blue coating. Have Meryl was beautiful and she looked very attractive.