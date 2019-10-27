Bolivian President Morales agreed to a second round – if there is evidence of electoral fraud (PHOTO)

The President of Bolivia Evo Morales has declared readiness to hold a second round of presidential elections in the country in case of revealing of the facts of falsification of the results of the first round of the people’s will. About this he wrote on Saturday in his Twitter account, reports TASS.

“We heard the position of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and the USA. Invite these and others to participate in our proposed test. Let check all the ballots. If the results of this process will be proven a fraud, hold second round”, – wrote the leader.

On Friday, the President of the Supreme electoral Tribunal (vis) of Bolivia, Maria Eugenia Choque, invited the representatives of the European Union and the OAS, as well as citizens of Bolivia to verify the results of counting of votes cast in the election of the President.

The vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Bolivia on October 20, the first preliminary results were released almost four hours after the polls closed.

The results of processing 100% of ballots, the elections were won by the incumbent President, Evo Morales, who scored 47,08% of the vote, while his main opponent, former President Carlos Mesa of 36.51%. In accordance with the country laws, to win in the first round a candidate must gain more than 50% of the votes or 40%, provided that the gap from its nearest rival is at least 10 percentage points.

On Tuesday evening, the Supreme electoral court after the break, published new data the preliminary quick count of the votes, according to which Morales gaining the required number of votes to win in the first round. After the announcement of these results, the country erupted into protests. On Wednesday, Morales declared Bolivia a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to organise a coup.

Mesa said it would not recognize the victory of his opponent in the first round. The authorities of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States expressed its concern over “anomalies” in the vote count.