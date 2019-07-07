Bollinger showed modified electric utility vehicles B1 and B2
Appropriate image the company has published on his page in Twitter.
Bollinger, the company decided to add its electric SUV, B1 and B2, a little off-road accessories. Of course, this is done to ensure that cars have caused more interest among potential buyers.
SUVs are equipped with special doors made of pipes, additional lights on the roof, special off-road wheels with “toothy” tires, expedition roof rack and winch. At the moment it is not known how much it will cost you a set of revisions and whether it will even be offered to buyers.
We will remind, SUVs Bollinger B1 and B2 are fitted with two electric motors with a total output of 614 HP and 900 Nm of torque. The power reserve on a single charge is about 320 kilometers. The first electric cars will go on sale in 2020.