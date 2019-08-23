Bolsonaro accused of Macron in the race for speaking about the fires in the Amazon (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro said that the leader of France Emmanuel macron criticizes the fires raging in the forests of the Amazon, only to get political advantage, and accused him of colonialism.

In the night of Friday, the French President called a crisis of international importance forest fires in Brazil and suggested to discuss this topic at the upcoming summit of the G7 which will take place in Biarritz from 24 to 26 August. “Our house is on fire. Literally. Amazon rainforest – the lungs, which produce 20% of the oxygen on the planet is on fire,” wrote the macron on Twitter.

“I’m sorry the macron is trying to gain political advantage at the expense of the interior of Brazil and other countries of the Amazon,” wrote Bolsonaro on Twitter, stating that the sensational tone of the reviews of Macron on the Amazon is not helping to solve the problem of burning wood.

He also said that the proposal of the French President to discuss issues associated with Amazonia at the G7, without the participation of the countries of the region “reminiscent of colonial mindset, is unacceptable in the XXI century”. The Brazilian President also said that his government is open to dialogue on this issue, however, it should be based on mutual respect.

On the eve Bolsonaro held an emergency meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, which ordered the mobilization of all ministries to combat the problem of fires. In the near future, the government should announce a series of measures that will be taken to eliminate ignition sources.

August 21, the Brazilian national Institute for space research (Inpe) reported that from January to August, fires destroyed more than 1.8 million hectares of the Amazon forest, located on the territory of the largest South American country. The greatest losses from fires Amazonia suffered in March, when burned over half a million hectares of its territory. The total number of fixed satellites fires in the country compared to the same period last year increased by 85% to more than 75 thousand cases as of August 21.

Amid the spread of fire in Brazilian society has intensified criticism of the President and the government in connection with the fact that they do not pay enough attention to environmental protection. Thursday Bolsonaro said that the authorities have no resources to fight fires in the Amazon. Their assistance in extinguishing burning “lungs of the planet” of Brazil proposed that Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Chile. Concern over fires was expressed by the UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, who stressed that “we can no longer afford to harm one of the largest sources of oxygen and biological diversity” of the planet.

The President of the General Assembly of the UN Maria Fernanda Espinosa also said that this needed to be addressed urgently, and that the fires may have a strong detrimental impact on the climate. The President of the Chamber of deputies of the National Congress of Brazil Rodrigo Maia, in turn, said it plans to discuss with the European Parliament the situation with fires in the Brazilian Amazon.

“We’ll pay a visit first to the British Embassy and consider the possibility of parliamentary dialogue with the legislatures of Europe, in order to convey to them the position of Brazil and all its citizens, including the President, which, I am convinced, based on respect for the Amazon forest and non-adoption of laws contrary to it,” he said. According to Maya, the problem of the current natural disaster deserves a detailed discussion at the main parliamentary site of the Republic with the participation of all stakeholders.

Experts say that the reason for the sharp increase of fires lies not only in drought, but in the process of deforestation, when used fire for the release of land under farms or businesses. Environmentalists blame the President Bolsonaro, which never concealed the neglect of environmental issues.

The most severely from fires now affect the States of Roraima, acre, rondônia and Amazonas in the North of the country. Forest fires have also been recorded in Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Guyana. They are common to the Amazon in the dry season, which lasts from July to October.

Since the beginning of this year, Brazil recorded more than 75 thousand fires, more of them were alone in 2013. Last year by August it was recorded about 40 thousand fires.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is quoted by TASS, said that Ireland will try to block a trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the southern common market (MERCOSUR), if Brazilian authorities do not take measures to protect Amazonian forests from fires.

The countries of MERCOSUR and the European Union at the end of June reached a free trade agreement, the negotiations which took place over the last 20 years. Included in the Union of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay will have to cancel the tax for 10-15 years, while the European Union will be exempted from fees exports from MERCOSUR countries immediately after the agreement enters into force. This document must be ratified by the parliaments of the 28 EU countries and four members of the common market of the South.

It is also reported that the Prosecutor General’s office of Brazil began an investigation in connection with fires and illegal logging of the Equatorial forests of the Amazon. In particular, law enforcement officers will inspect the facts of reducing the number of environmental audits in the Northern state of para and non-participation in them of representatives of the military police.

In addition, prosecutors will test appeared last week in local press reports about the organization of farmers of targeted arson. The case file will be attached to the official information of the Brazilian National Institute for space research (Inpe), according to which the dynamics of illegal logging in the region increased one and a half times, and the number of forest fires has increased by 70%.

“The fight against illegal logging is a problem of national importance and not dependent on a specific government”, – stated in the message. It also indicates that the obligations in the field of the environment enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties to which Brazil is. “Environment is a public good and should be required to defend themselves,” say the prosecutors. According to authorities, the argument of the Executive power about the lack of budget funds for these purposes is untenable.