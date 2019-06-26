Bomb during the Second world war caused a powerful explosion, a huge crater and earthquakes in the West of Germany (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the night of 23 June in the district of Limburg an der Lahn in the German Federal state of Hesse local people scared of a powerful explosion and a slight earthquake, and scientists have recorded an earthquake of magnitude of 1.7. People went to the police, which is on the cereal box, found a crater with a diameter of 10 meters and a depth of 4 meters, according to Stormnews with reference to the hessenschau.

Experts have suggested that the explosion of the munition. But on Sunday the fragments had been found. After some investigation the next day, they confidently stated that the incident was caused by a bomb during the Second world war.

Experts believe that the question in this case is about a 250-pound bomb with a chemical fuse in slow motion. They were designed so that bombs exploded a few hours or a few days after dropping, but not everything worked as it was provided, according to Deutsche Welle.

After the Second world war in Germany there were about two dozen such incidents. Recent cases of arbitrary explosion of these bombs occurred 2011 and 2013 in Hesse and Bavaria. German engineers still neutralize nearly 5,000 bombs during the Second world war annually. According to experts, in the earth on the territory of Germany there is still a few tens of thousands.

June 24, Hesse was also discovered bomb German production 250 kg American bomb weighing 50 kg in close proximity to each other. Because of this 2,5 thousand people temporarily left their homes. The bomb squad made a controlled explosion of the bomb, while the bomb was defused, reports TASS.

Also with the problem of unexploded ordnance in Germany face while fighting wildfires on the former grounds of the Soviet troops in the Eastern part of the country. So, in early June a fire at Jüterbog covered 550 hectares. the fire in the Federal state of Brandenburg was the largest since the fall of the Berlin wall.