Bomb during the Second world war “plowed” the field in Germany
Bomb of world war II exploded in a field in the German city of Limburg. The shell formed a large crater, according to “Popular mechanics”.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning. Residents of the city woke up from the rumbling and shaking, thinking that the earthquake occurred. Subsequently, however, in the middle of a barley field found a crater with a diameter of about 10 and a depth of about five meters.
Arrived on the scene, the bomb squad determined that it was formed due to the explosion of bombs during the second world war, the weight of which was about 250 pounds. The shell was in the ground for over 75 years. Presumably, it was the bomb M43, AN-M43 or AN-M64 with a thickness of 7.6 mm.
Such munitions could be used for the destruction of bridges, tunnels and Railways. Local residents remembered that during the Second world war, the town was of strategic importance because it was a railway junction. Perhaps he was the target of the bombing.
About the dead victims of the accident is not reported. Since the bomb detonated early this morning near the site of the explosion were empty.