Bondarchuk staged simultaneously two weddings: what does this mean (photo)

After a loud wedding Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov the stars of Russian show business was celebrated at another glamorous event. On 17 September in Saint-Petersburg were married 52-year-old film Director Fyodor Bondarchuk and 30-year-old actress Paulina Andreev. Unlike celebrations Sobchak, the wedding of movie stars was closed. To hide the triumph from the public, Bondarchuk decided to outsmart the journalists.
The venue of the main celebrations were held in secret. But reporters found out that the wedding will be held in the old mansion “House Bagrovyh”. Here the morning was in full swing preparation — imported furniture, flowers decorated the hall. Here lit up and the first guests — the couple Kseniya Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov. By the way, the young wife excelled at a friend’s wedding in a way “black Swan.”
On duty at the entrance members of the media were disappointed — until the evening none of the guests showed up. It turned out later, the guests gathered in the hotel “Europe” and then taken to the new location.
It turned out that in fact the event took place in another place, in the famous Yusupov Palace on the Moika river embankment. The street was formed traffic jams, celebrity guests formed a tube. Celebrities from cars to the entrance were accompanied by security, covering large umbrellas.
Were invited to the wedding of about 200 guests. Among them, Rezo Gigineishvili, musician Sergey Mazaev, nephew of the groom Konstantin Kryukov, showman Igor Ugolnikov, Renata Litvinova, Konstantin Ernst, actress Anna chipovskaya and Svetlana Ustinova, writer and journalist Sergei Minayev, Anton Tabakov, producer Alexander Rodnyansky, the son of Sergei Bondarchuk, and many others.
After 21:00 guests suddenly began to leave the Yusupov Palace, them on the bus was taken back to the “House Bagrovyh”.
For the wedding was chosen several locations. Wedding reception was at the scene of a Historic Home Theatre of the Yusupov Palace. The ceremony was hosted by the partner in charge on many films Konstantin Khabensky.
“Then the guests moved to the Nevsky prospect, where a large historic space has created an atmosphere of a Bohemian St. Petersburg apartment with objects and artifacts of various times and epochs of St. Petersburg”, — said Mash.
The bride and groom photographers to shoot and failed. Theodore and Paulina went into the hall through a secret entrance. From Home Bagrovyh Paulina came out in a short dress of pearl color. It is known that she chose two dresses from Maison Bohemique.
Guests at the wedding were entertained by the leader of the “Moral code”, each Bondarchuk, Sergey Mazaev, and Svetlana Loboda and Glucose. Leading the celebration was Igor Vernik, who a few days earlier, led the celebration Sobchak.
As reported by insiders, the first dance, the couple performed the song “Flakes flying up” from rapper Paduka. But the most touching moment of the evening was the love story of a couple, footage of the first Dating Paulina and Theodore Alexander Rodnyansky showed fragments of the program “Cinema in details”, with whom he began a close acquaintance Paulina and Theodore.
Guests are strictly forbidden to photograph and publish photos with the star of the wedding. “It was the most beautiful wedding I did over the last twenty years”, — said Andrei Fomin, whose company was organizing stellar events.
We will remind, Fedor and Pauline at first quietly signed on 1 September in the registry office. “Was quietly registering with the company 20 the relatives”, — shared insiders.
