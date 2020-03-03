Bondarenko and Svitolina advanced to the second round of the tournament in Monterrey
March 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round of the tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, with a prize Fund of 275 thousand dollars.
In the first round of the Ukrainian easily overcame the resistance of the 88-th racket of the world Danki Kovynychi from Montenegro – 6:3, 6:2, reports Radio Liberty.
Earlier, on 3 March the second set was issued by Ekaterina Bondarenko. Ukrainian tennis player in the first round scored a comeback victory over the Spaniard Sarah Sorribes-Brake – 3:6, 6:0, 6:2.
Recall that in late February, the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky are unable to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Doha.