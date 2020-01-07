Bondarenko sensationally reached the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in Shenzhen
Kateryna Bondarenko
At the tournament WTA Shenzhen Open in China’s Shenzhen, with a prize Fund of 750 thousand dollars, 33-year-old Kateryna Bondarenko at the stage of 1/8 finals rather unexpectedly beat host nation’s fortieth ranked Zhang Shuai 7:6 (10-8), 6:3.
The match lasted 1 hour 34 minutes. During this time, Ukrainka once filed for the flight, made six double faults and implemented one break.
It is noteworthy that the eighth seed in the tournament Shuai had 8 break points, but none of them failed to realize.
Catherine’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be the representative of the Czech Kristina Pliskova.
Note that for experienced Ukrainka is the first quarterfinal of the WTA International tournaments from September 2017.