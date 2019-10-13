Bone doesn’t hurt anymore! Spent a little money on 2 tools and got an incredible effect
I remember once in biology class felt really awful. We learned something about genetics and the teacher was telling us about how genetic diseases are inherited.
As a vivid example, she cited a bone in the leg. Enlarged bone, ugly and painful as detail painted the teacher, is inherited through the female line. If your mom or grandmother had this disease, surely it is and you…
My mother has always suffered from this problem. And no wonder, she worked for 30 years as a scrub nurse, was constantly on his feet. When the teacher told about genetics, I immediately remembered my mother’s long-suffering feet and thought: do I have to be the same? Children are always quite impressive, and I almost started crying in class.
How to remove bone on foot
The biology teacher was right only partially. Inherited form of the feet, susceptibility to deformation and bone growth. If you care for your foot, wear proper shoes, not to burden the foot hard, to follow body weight, not to freeze, then everything will be fine.
Sometimes I have a sore bone in my leg. It increased, though much less so than mom’s. All because of the tight and uncomfortable shoes that I wore in childhood. Complained to mother of pain in the bone, and this is what she told me to do. Do they have nurses in the hospital, most of them suffer from this problem.
YOU NEED
- oil solution for topical use “Chlorophyllipt”
- “Dimexidum”
- wool to compress
- syringe 5 ml
- a plastic Cup or any other capacity for solution preparation
APPLICATION
- Take the syringe and get 3 dice oil solution Chlorophyllipt. Pour the liquid into a plastic Cup or any other clean container.
- Then dial 1 cube “Dimexidum” and mix the drug with “Drug”.
- Apply treatment mixture on a cotton ball and place on a bone. This procedure should be carried out morning and evening, to hold a compress to 15 minutes.
If the growing bone in the leg and sometimes you experience pain and discomfort in this area, definitely try out this life-saving recipe. Making a poultice in the evening, the morning will feel! All thanks to the miraculous anti-inflammatory drugs.
In the TB clinic, which is still my mom works, “Chlorophyllin” is generally considered a cure for everything. They rinse the throat, treat skin diseases, doctors advise each other to use the drug like a panacea. I have tried on my own experience of his action and very happy!