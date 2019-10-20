Book clubs and libraries: what and how to read in the United States
The book is the former Director of the FBI James Komi for the first week found more than half a million customers. Interestingly, the book were sold with 30% discount, at a cost of 30 dollars is a significant motivation to purchase. In America, all the memoir love is one of the most popular categories of books.
Edition RTVI collected information about the literary preferences of Americans.
Prosperous American suburbia. Kate is a classic housewife, living in a tidy house on a quiet street. She is a member of the Russian-speaking book club: 12 readers going every two months and always in a new house with a new book.
“We’re Dating for almost 9 years. Today we will discuss the book “Status Anxiety“is a practical philosophy, the author Alain de botton, but we read Turgenev and Nabokov,” — said Katya.
The group reads fiction and historical novels, autobiographies and non-fiction works. The book chosen in a democratic way — by a General vote.
“Once there was the book of Svetlana Aleksievich “Time second-hand”, but some flatly refused to read it. Someone thought it too pessimistic, some on political issues. Chose another,” said the woman.
The main criterion in voting — contradictory opinions of critics about the work or the author to discuss it boring. The most vivid discussion, according to Katya, was on the book by Dina Rubina — member were arguing about what constitutes cheating.
“We have a lot of things about each other learned,” she shared.
“I know that we have differences in political views and in some philosophical views, but this does not prevent us to communicate, to discuss and to listen to its friends”, — said Natalia Shalaeva, founder and editor in chief madteaclub.com.
Book club — a purely American tradition. According to one version, it originated in the early seventeenth century, aboard a ship bound from England to the New world. The Puritan Anne Hutchinson gathered the bored ladies of the Bible to read together. After a hundred years of women’s reading circles have become so popular that the idea was picked up by men. In 1727 literary community, which included 12 prominent political and public figures, was organized by Benjamin Franklin. Even after a hundred years in America appeared first book club African-American women. Today, according to the New York Timesin various book associations consist of more than five million Americans.
Per year the average resident of the United States reads 12 books. Studies show Pew Research, this quantity is directly proportional to the income of Americans. That is, the higher the salary, the more you read. And this is a growing trend, says the writer Esmeralda Santiago.
“The people here, of course, read a lot. Across the country there are book clubs. Yes, I myself — a member of a book club. This is a great opportunity for different people to come together, to read something at the same time, to discuss it all. Then the friends tell their friends and family that read. And you know, in the US that so many books and sold advertising from mouth to mouth,” explained Santiago.
The writer said that according to statistics literature sold worse than journalism, because many people prefer to read stories based on real events and human destinies — it’s easy to put yourself in the place of the hero.
But growing and selling books in General of all genres, and both print and electronic — growing, contrary to pessimistic predictions of skeptics era of technological progress.
Interest fell 10 years ago, and since 2009 in the United States began a new book the boom: the country has opened nearly 600 new private book shops. With the printed word, that is, sales of paper books, began and the monster online online shop Amazon. In 1995 he made the competition industry giant book store Barnes and Noble. Here the Windows are always bestsellers, but the book’s success is not only sold out the edition, but also the reincarnation on the screen: Oscar-winning paintings among the vast majority — almost 90% — adapted from the bestselling. As, for example, “Schindler’s List”, “Forrest Gump”, “12 years of slavery”, “Slumdog Millionaire” and “gone with the wind”.
Today the book, which made the film, sold more, and the most popular even get a place on a separate shelf. Here, in the store, you can drink coffee, read, sit in a comfortable chair. Quiet like in the library.
“No matter where and how you read — most importantly, that read,” always said sowomen the famous Oprah Winfrey.
The TV book-club, she has opened 22 years ago and once a month, chose a book and discuss it with the author and shared their impressions with the audience across America. 69 of the 70 selected her books have become bestsellers. The Oprah show is not aired in 2011, but it’s “Book club” lives, only now — on the website teledive.
Recommendations about what would be this interesting to read, and provides a computer genius, one of the richest people in the world — the founder of Microsoft bill gates.
In General, if you want to figure out what, where and when to read is a question for the NYT. Rating books is the permanent section of the newspaper for the last 35 years, reviews by influential critics readers is unquestioned.
Today in the newspaper tomorrow — at the meeting of the book club. After the publication in the NYT of positive feedback on the novel “the Stranger” Diane Gabaldon participating this meeting — American from new Jersey even went there, where the action part of the book. According to them, they’d read the whole series of Outlander, got ready and went to Scotland to go to the places referred to in the first book.
Along with modern authors, read the classics, including Russian.
“As a rule once a year we try to choose classics. Last year we read “Anna Karenina.” We also read a lot of books that would not themselves have chosen”, — said the participant of the club Julie.
Russian book club not being modest: knowledge of two languages gives them the opportunity to read masterpieces in the original.
“If I knew more languages — read at large,” jokes a member of the club.
New York reads almost 180 languages.
“Read with us, read us anymore” — call advertising slogans of the new campaign, organized by the city hall. Anyone can take part in the voting on the website, the results of which define the 5 books of the month. In the prestigious list in April and got the autobiography of Esmeralda Santiago “When I was Puerto Rican”.
“This, of course, incredible! The book, which I wrote so long ago, now there is a new generation of readers. Their attention is focused on my words. When someone reads my book, between us there is some connection. And I really appreciate it,” admitted the writer.
Multi-million dollar nest, despite his busy schedule, finds time for intellectual development. Generally, read and write in new York fashionable. Not everywhere in the country, the Outback is traditionally lagging, and the whole USA on the 22nd place in the list of the most reading countries of the world. The first three — India, Thailand, and China, Russia is on the seventh.
Read in different parts of the world very different books: in Russia, among other things, like detectives, in America is good fantasy or, for example, the memoirs of political figures.