“Book”: Conor challenged Habib
Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, winning a battle for the champion title UFC in lightweight American Dustin Pore, continued his impressive winning streak in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) to 28 matches.
Of course, could not pass this fight by flamboyant Irishman Conor McGregor. Although he has not visited Abu Dhabi to personally observe the confrontation, but watched the match on TV and immediately after its completion, wrote in one of the social networks: “Book a rematch in Moscow“.
However, the holding in the near future rematch between Habib and McGregor, there is one condition. “The next contestant is Tony Ferguson. But if he doesn’t want or something goes wrong, why not Conor? I see the sense in it. Conor really wants revenge. I think fans would be interested to see this fight, “—said at the postgame press conference in Abu Dhabi, UFC President Dana white.
In this case the Russians, it seems, is not happy with these ideas, remembering what he had to go before the previous fight with Conor. “Do you know why Dustin is so respectful to each other before the fight compared to my last game? There was a windmill and I had to go through every game, but I want to forget everything. We showed what MMA really is. The most important thing in MMA is respect. First thing you learn in the coach and all the rest, when you come into the room, “Hey, you should respect the room, respect for partners, trainers, need to clean your room, respect must be everywhere.” MMA is not about crestock, and we showed it, that’s what matters, “said Habib in a post-fight comments immediately after the fight.
Full video of fight Khabib — Pore here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter