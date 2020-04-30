Bookland library and virtual visit to Egypt: how to spend a weekend in Miami (may 1-3)
What: Museum of theatre, music and cinema in Kiev
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Museum was founded in Kiev in 1923 by the artistic Union “Berezil” headed by a prominent figure of Ukrainian theater Les ‘ Kurbas. It is a complex of museums located on the territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
This is the only Museum of its kind in Ukraine. Its collection includes 600 musical instruments. Among the unusual exhibits of the Museum visitors can see puppet theatre “Nativity”, props and costumes luminaries of the Ukrainian theater Maria Zankovetska dressing room, as well as sketches of theatre’s artists. The Museum regularly hosts conferences, scientific meetings, presentations, and meetings, as well as lectures on the history of Ukrainian theater and cinema.
Visit the Museum at the link.
Cost: free
What: Flea market #onLincoln
When: Sunday, may 3, from 9:00
Where: Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Market of Antiques and collectibles under the open sky #onLincoln takes place every two weeks on Lincoln road in Miami beach. This was the largest Sunday social event in South Florida.
Looking for something unusual and one of a kind? Then come and immerse yourself in the search for the real treasure. Antique market offers a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, jewelry and objects of art and design and medieval furniture.
Cost: free
What: the Prambanan Temple on Java
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Prambanan (Prambanan) is the biggest complex of Hindu temples on the island of Java and throughout Indonesia. Initially it consisted of 240 temples. The first mention of this complex date back to the IX century BC.
In the X century the Church was severely damaged by the earthquake and overgrown with jungle. It in the XIX century was accidentally discovered by the British who found Borobudur — Buddhist stupa and associated temple complex.
The complex of Prambanan began to be restored only in 1930. In 1991, he was included in the UNESCO world heritage list.
Today you can go on an exciting journeyto touch the history and to learn more about this amazing place.
Cost: free
What: Course “the Future and neuronet”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Neuronet is a market for human-machine communication based on advanced developments in Neurotechnology and increasing the productivity of human-machine systems. In the opinion of futurists, neuronet is what will be online in 2035.
The course is constructed in such a way that you could do to make his presentation on neuronet. The lecturers are prominent representatives of the developer community, each of which will tell about the topic from the perspective of their expert area.
The course is designed for everyone. For its passage does not require special knowledge.
Start online training at your convenient time.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Engineering”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: In this course you will learn interesting facts from the history and practice of engineering, get acquainted with the work of engineers of different specialties and you will be able to try to think like an engineer, completing challenging practical tasks.
This course will be of interest to all who have a thirst for physics, mathematics or computer science. You will understand, who is an engineer by nature and what problems arise before him in daily activities.
The course will be of interest to middle and senior grades of schools are interested in engineering and all those wishing to expand their knowledge and try to see the world from an engineering point of view.
Begin training at any time, by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: Library Bookland
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Book online store book offers a collection of free works in accessible formats in seven languages. Here you will find more than two million electronic and audio books of all genres.
The site has both paid and free books. Go to this linkto find the book on the soul.
Cost: free
What: Training in testing
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Use quarantine to prepare for external independent testing (EIT — compulsory examinations for entering higher educational institution in Ukraine). You can prepare for mcqs on various subjects from the comfort of home.
Website to undergo tests and training of future entrants to the passage of external independent evaluation was created by the leading Ukrainian educational online resource Oswai.
On this website you will find test versions that were offered applicants to higher educational institutions of Ukraine during the trial of external independent evaluation of 2009-2019 years.
Among the items for which you can prepare for mcqs, here it is: Ukrainian language and literature, mathematics, history of Ukraine, geography, biology, physics, and English, German, French and Spanish.
Cost: free
What: the Red monastery in Egypt
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Red monastery (Deir al-Ahmar, Deir Anba Bishoi or Bishai) near Sohag governorate is one of the most famous Christian monasteries in Egypt. It is located in a small village, the area North and West of monastery is mostly covered with ruins.
The monastery is dedicated to Saint of Psoi (Pshoi) (Bishoi in Arabic). He was a contemporary of Apa Pjol, the founder of famous in Egypt, White Monastery. Probably Santa Psai founded this monastery.
You can look inside this magnificent structure and see its majestic columns and beautiful wall paintings.
Cost: free
What: Bethesda terrace in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: terrace Bethesda (Bethesda Terrace) — bedroom terrace and fountain in Central Park in new York. This masterpiece of architecture and sculpture is considered the heart of a popular Park. Enjoy the view of the terrace from the inside and listen as a historian Conservatory Emerita Sara cedar Miller (Emerita Sara Cedar Miller) describes attraction. You can learn a lot about art, nature and love exploring stone walls, decorated with carvings.
Cost: free
What: a Video course “creating a blog on WordPress”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you’ve always wanted to create a personal blog, now is a great time for this.
The course “creating a blog on WordPress” is perfect for anyone who is not familiar with programming. Even without knowing anything about HTML, after completing this course you will be able to create your own blog which isn’t just a page in LJ, and an independent website.
You will learn:
- To work with the themes of the site;
- Add pages and articles;
- Arrange them in headings and menus;
- To accommodate desired panels, the feedback form;
- To establish a connection with the “Vkontakte” and Twitter;
- To install the website on your domain/hosting.
Join the training.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark