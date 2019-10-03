Bookmakers anticipate the match against FC Oleksandria vs Karpaty contractual
Bookmakers saw a dramatic change in the coefficients for the match of 10 Matchday of the Favbet League between “Alexandria” and “the Carpathians”, which will be held in Alexandria on 6 October.
Initially, the coefficients were: to win, “Alexandria” gave 2.24, the draw is 3.22 and for away win – 3.34.
Then the trend of quotations on the home win have fallen sharply, despite the fact that today “Alexandria” will play in Lviv the hardest match of the Europa League against “Gent”.
Currently, bookmakers give the odd for the home win 1,12-1,22, the draw – of 5.85 and 6.5 in win Karpaty almost no one believes – cal. 16-16,5.
All signs of a potentially match-fixing.