BorgWarner engineers turned the SUV Ariel Nomad in the brutal electric car
To turn the SUV Ariel Nomad in the cart, the specialists from BorgWarner changed the traditional 2.5-liter gasoline engine capacity of 235 HP from Honda on 268-horsepower electric powertrain with two elektrodvigateli.
This writes the overseas edition of carscoops.com.
The drive is transmitted to the rear wheels, and the engines function independently of each other. That, however, does not prevent the new product to exhibit improved steering response.
For the efficiency of the motors meets battery 30 kWh liquid cooled. The battery capacity can vary depending on the purpose of testing cars.
The prototype was built in just six months. To accelerate the process helped open design “donor” Ariel Nomad, which allowed the engineers easy to remove and install components.
It is known that the company is going to use the built prototype to test their latest developments and test new technologies. So a series of electric Ariel Nomad out not to be.