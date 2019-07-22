Boring fishing: great white shark jumped out of the water and took the catch of the child. VIDEO
A group of fathers with sons, engaged in fishing, got more than they expected. Great white shark jumped out of the water next to the boat and took the fish one of the boys.
Doug Nelson and his son were on the boat while walking on the Cape cod Bay, off the coast of Massachusetts.
According to Nelson, one of the guys on Board caught, it seemed, “the fish of good size”, so I grabbed my phone to take the picture.
Instead, he managed to remove introduction predator – the white shark who was swimming behind the fish boy. In a moment a shark jumped out of the water and grabbed a fish in the air.
Great white sharks can be found in Cape cod Bay every summer. But this summer marked a huge number of them. The proximity to the people confused by beach lovers.
At the end of June for one week, the researchers saw 12 big sharks near the Bay.
A few weeks later the popular beach of Cape cod had to be closed after several sharks were swimming near the shore.
White shark in Massachusetts under Federal and state protection since 1997 and 2005 respectively. And since the seals are one of the favorite dishes of the predator protected by the Law on the protection of marine mammals and have their own “population growth”, the sharks in the area thrive.
Their increased presence has caused concern to people. In September 2018 and killed a camper. Him on the beach of Cape cod was attacked by a white shark — the first attack fatalities in Massachusetts for more than 80 years.
And yet, sharks rarely attack people, and even fewer attacks leads to death, according to the database of shark attacks in the natural history Museum of Florida.
According to the database, white sharks accused of 80 unprovoked deadly attacks.
According to the encyclopedia Britannica, the most shark attacks on humans occurs when the animal is confused.
Encyclopedia claims that sharks can become aggressive to protect their territory from someone they think is a threat.