Boris Johnson angered the British English
The British criticized the statements of the main applicant for the post of Prime Minister Boris Johnson of English as the primary language in the Kingdom, according to FAN.
The candidate for premieres has noticed that in the UK, “something often began to come across the place where for some people English is not the main language,” and offered to fix it. He stressed that migrants, in particular, must use English, to, in his words, “to be British and feel British”.
However, not all residents of the United Kingdom share that view. The network policy was accused of populism, directed against immigrants and “disrespect for the centuries-old indigenous languages of the region.”
Member of the Scottish Parliament Angus MacNeil in his Twitter, in turn, pointed out that English belongs to the Germanic language group, while native to the island nation are Celtic languages. English simply, as he put it, “crushed.” McNeil called Johnson’s ignorant.
In addition, the sister of the applicant for the Premiership Rachel Johnson said that their family often talks of the house in ancient Greek, and she really doesn’t understand what he says.