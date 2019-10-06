Boris Johnson does not intend to resign in the event of a no-confidence vote (PHOTO)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will refuse to resign, even if his government be submitted to a vote of confidence, reports TASS with reference to the newspaper The Sunday Times. The Prime Minister still intends to do everything possible to bring the country out of the EU until October 31.

The next assistant Johnson told the newspaper that the Prime Minister will not abandon their intentions if Brussels rejects his improved plan for Brexit, while the British MPs will be asked to perform recently enacted a law that obliges the government to ask the EU renew talks on Brexit for three months, until January 31, 2020, unless the parties come to an agreement on 19 October.

“If only police didn’t show up on the doorstep of Downing street, 10 and a warrant for the arrest of the Prime Minister, he will not leave”, – leads edition of the words of an unnamed aide to Johnson.

The paper writes that the Prime Minister would rather give head of state Queen Elizabeth II to dismiss him, rather than he put in front of her resignation, and calls the event unprecedented escalation of the constitutional crisis.

October 2, Johnson gave the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the new proposals in London on the question of the Northern Ireland border, which remains the main obstacle to a deal on Brexit. In the EU the initiatives of the British government was met without enthusiasm and mentioned them in the presence of the problematic issues, which need to be addressed London.

If the parties do not manage to reach agreement within six weeks remaining before the EU summit in Brussels on 16-17 October, the UK’s exit from the community may be delayed again. Johnson himself has repeatedly said that soon will be “dead in a ditch” than ask for a stay.

The United Kingdom should leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. Members of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government of Prime Minister Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April or may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse.

Replaced it, Johnson insists that the country will not ask Brussels about new delays and should leave the European Union no later than 31 October in the transaction or without it.