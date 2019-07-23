Boris Johnson has put forward its action plan “Dude or die!”
On Tuesday, July 23, the former mayor of London and former Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Boris Johnson was announced as the new leader of the Conservative party. He was elected to the post 160 thousand ordinary tori. They took part in the party vote. According to the British democratic tradition, the leader of the ruling party automatically becomes Prime Minister. So Johnson now heads the government.
And it will happen on July 24. First, on this day, Theresa may will present the Queen Elizabeth II the application on resignation. Surely Her Majesty will grant this request. On the same day the Queen will meet with Boris Johnson and declared him the new Prime Minister. She will instruct him to form a new Cabinet.
This will be an urgent need, as several of the Ministers over the past two days had already announced his resignation. They don’t want to work together with Johnson. And the reason is one — the approach of the new leader of the conservatives to Brexit.
But first, let’s see who have already left the Cabinet. Resigned justice Minister of great Britain David GOK, Minister of Finance Philip Hammond, the Minister for business Greg Clark, the Minister for international development, Rory Stewart, first Deputy foreign Minister Alan Duncan. Likely to leave his post and foreign Minister Jeremy hunt, who was Johnson’s opponent in the struggle for an armchair of the Prime Minister.
What is not satisfied with all these well-known conservatives their new leader? Boris Johnson, speaking on 23 July after he was declared the new leader, proclaimed its program in the near future. He called her a short DUDE. Translated into Russian language it is a slang word meaning “Man”. Witty, I agree. The British media immediately picked up Johnson’s statement and turned it into a short trenchant the slogan of the new Prime Minister: “Dude or Die!”. The translation is simple: “Dude or die!”, that is, either be a man or get off this post!
Actually, the DUDE is an acronym, coined by Johnson on the go. Each of the four letters represents one of four points of its programme. Here they are: exercise Brexit, to unite the country, to defeat the leader of the labour party Jeremy Corbyn, charge of Britain’s energy.
Against the last three paragraphs, none of the conservatives did not object. Moreover, all tories agree with them. And only the first paragraph is rejection and criticism. Johnson promises that will carry the UK out of the EU October 31, 2019 and not a day later. He strongly emphasizes that it is not intended to ask Brussels for a continuance. Johnson believes that even “divorce” without any agreement for the British better than to stay in the EU or continue to pay Brussels billions of euros waiting for a chance that the EU leadership will reconsider some of the clauses of the contract signed by Theresa may, but three times rejected by the British Parliament.
Left the government politicians believe the opposite. They believe that hard Brexit will result in the collapse of the British economy. According to conservative estimates, this option would cost the UK around 30 billion euros of losses annually!
Johnson hopes that after leaving the EU he will be able quickly to conclude a favorable bilateral trade agreements with a number of leading countries, primarily with the United States. The Treaty repeatedly said the American President Donald trump, who calls Johnson a friend.
Opponents hard Brexit seriously thinking about how to refer to Elizabeth II to intervene in the political process. They intend to bring to a vote in the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament) the question of the”inferior appeal to Her Majesty”. The Queen, as head of state itself may officially ask the leadership of the EU on the granting of another deferral for Brexit.
Formally, Elizabeth II is the sovereign head of state, and has the full right to make political decisions. But it is never right for all 67 years of his stay on the throne did not use. And to her in the twentieth century, the British monarch has intervened in politics only once. It was Elizabeth’s grandfather George V, who in 1931 in the face of severe economic and political crisis has pushed the major parties to the creation of a national unity government.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter