Boris Johnson officially became Prime Minister of great Britain
The new leader of the Conservative party (tories) in the UK Boris Johnson on 25 July, officially took the post of Prime Minister.
He gave his first press conference in his new capacity at the door of the residence at Downing street 10 in London, writes “the Present time”.
Before Johnson won the election of the new leader of the conservative party, gaining 92 thousand votes out of 169 thousand members voted political force. For his rival, Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain’s Jeremy hunt – voted a little over 40 thousand people. As leader of the ruling party, he won the right to form a new government after the resignation as Prime Minister Theresa may.
Wednesday, July 24, Johnson was also formally presented to the British Queen Elizabeth II as Prime Minister and received from her a Commission to form a government.
In his first speech as Prime Minister, Johnson said that “will respect” the results of the referendum in 2016, in which 52% of UK citizens voted for the country’s withdrawal from the European Union. And firmly declared readiness to lead the country out of the EU on October 31.
“Citizens of the UK are tired of waiting, the time to act. We will leave the EU on 31 October without any “if” and without any “but”, he said.
“We don’t want to release without a deal. But it is reasonable to prepare in case of such development of events,” he added.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel-Johnson was born in 1964 in new York. His parents are English, although the family has Turkish and Russian ancestors. His political career began as mayor of London (2008-2016), then served as Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain (13 July 2016 — 9 July 2018) in the first and second offices of Theresa may.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Trump congratulated the new Prime Minister’s election to the presidency, calling Johnson “the British lion”.
- 24 may former Prime Minister of Britain, Theresa may, with tears in his eyes announced his forthcoming resignation. The main reason was the failure to reach agreement on the country’s withdrawal from the EU.