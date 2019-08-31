Loading...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting with young journalistenschule that in the past dreamed of becoming a rock star or the owner of the supermarket chain, reports TASS with reference to the Press Association.

“I had different goals. I briefly thought could be a musician, a rock star, but not gone very far. Then I thought that I would own a chain of multi-brand stores and become a Mogul, but I did not succeed. I wanted to make a kitchen tile, and it was a complete failure,” – said the British Prime Minister.

On July 24 of this year, Boris Johnson officially took office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and was succeeded by Theresa may, who in may announced his resignation due to the inability to realize the country’s withdrawal from the European Union. Prior to this study visit to Ghonchi was headed by the British foreign Ministry (2006 – 2018) was the mayor of London (2008 – 2016)