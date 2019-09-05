Boris Johnson suffered two crushing defeats in one night
The evening of September 4 the House of Commons of the United Kingdom (lower chamber of the British Parliament) rejected the proposal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 15 October early elections. The head of the government did not have enough votes to win. For the approval of his initiatives required that the proposal was supported by two thirds of the deputies. It is not less than 434 votes. For early elections, voted 298 MPs. 56 voted against it.
The blow to Johnson struck a faction of the labour party, headed by party leader Jeremy Corbin. He and his supporters simply abstained from voting. Johnson accused Corbin of hypocrisy. The Prime Minister recalled that the last two-and-a-half years, the labour leader loudly called for early elections, and now that the possibility was very real, sank her.
In response, Corbin said that it is still in favour of early parliamentary elections, but wants them took place only after the entry into force of the law against the UK government to bring the country out of the EU without an agreement.
As already reported “FACTS”, such a bill was approved by the House of Commons at first reading on 4 September. And this was the first severe blow to Johnson. His opponents this evening worked at a furious pace. While the Prime Minister made the proposal to hold early elections, they held a snapshot of the amendment procedure in the draft law and adopted it in the third reading! The document was immediately sent to the House of lords.
There have Johnson much of a chance to slow down objectionable bill. Most of the lords in favour of a coordinated exit from the EU. The Prime Minister is the only way, as described by the British media, to slow down the adoption of the law, “including a filibuster”. This method consists in the fact that some members of the house of lords begins to drown bill in a sea of the proposed amendments. They require discussion. Discussions can take a long time.
And this time, in fact. Next week the British Parliament will come the break — the so-called prorogatio. It made Johnson to Parliament did not prevent him to carry out Brexit 31 Oct.
However, it seems the Prime Minister has underestimated his opponents. They intend to pass a law to ProLogicII. The lords said they would meet at night and on weekends, if required. Media recall that the last filibuster lasted only two days. It was in April.
The evening session of the house of Commons on 4 September was very emotional. Calling for early elections, Johnson said: “Let the country decide who is the leader of the opposition or I will go in October in Brussels to solve the issue of Brexit!”
Corbin immediately retorted: “I am for elections because they want to depose the government!”. Then the labour leader added: “the proposal of our Prime Minister — foul play, unworthy of his office. Offer to hold elections on 15 October is a bit like the Apple offered to snow white by the Evil Queen. What we offer is not Apple and not even the elections, it was the venom out of the EU without an agreement”.
Johnson is excited to hold early elections on 15 October because he was in time trouble. 17 October in Brussels will begin a summit of EU leaders. In August, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel macron, meeting with Johnson, agreed to revise the draft agreement on Brexit, which the House of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected and which became the reason of resignation of Theresa may. But they gave Johnson a hard condition — it needs 17 Oct to present in Brussels its final proposals under the terms Brexit.
Johnson says that on October 15 the majority of Britons would vote for the conservatives. And he will have the opportunity to repeal the law prohibiting Brexit without an agreement with Brussels. Then on October 17, he would not have to seek a postponement of release until 31 January 2020, as spelled out in the document adopted on 4 September of the current House of Commons.
